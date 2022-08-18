



Matte Blvck certainly made quite an impression with the release of the I’m Waving, Not Drowning debut in 2020, as the trio of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra, and Daniel Corrales brought forth a darkly alluring, gritty, yet melodic brand of gothic electro that instantly struck a chord with audiences. Now, the band has unveiled the “Midnight & Angel” single as the first taste of what new paths Matte Blvck will be forging; “birthed from drums and percussion,” as Gonzales explains, “It’s a rare occasion that I walk into the studio with the arrangement in mind; it feels as if the song was already stored in my subconscious.” Mixed and mastered by Aaron Short, “Midnight & Angel” made its premiere on August 17 on Rock ‘n’ Load Magazine , and is available now as a digital single via Bandcamp. Since the release of I’m Waving, Not Drowning, the band has released several remix singles, culminating in the I’m Waving, Not Drowning Remixes album released on July 1.







In addition, Matte Blvck will be joining fellow electro act Solar Fake on that band’s Enjoy Dystopia Tour of North America, along with Whorticulture as secondary support; beginning on August 27 and continuing until September 20, the tour is presneted by Spektral Music and will see the three bands performing in Chicago, New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Nashville, Montréal, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the bands’ websites.





