



With several live shows lined up for the remainder of the summer, gothic electro act Matte Blvck has at last released a new single, titled “Proxy.” Written by the trio of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra, and Daniel Corrales, the song marks the band’s first release of 2023, following up on 2022’s “Midnight & Angel” with an accompanying video created by Stephen LaCount to match the instrumental’s dynamic thrust and pulsating bass and rhythms. “Proxy” is available digitally via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. As stated, Matte Blvck will be performing live in August and September, appearing in Denver, Seattle, and the group’s hometown of San Diego; the latter show will be taking place at the Music Box, presented by Modern.Wav, with Matte Blvck supporting EBM legends Nitzer Ebb, along with Normal Bias, and kink and fetish performances by Domina Death and Gisella Thorn. Tickets for this event can be found at Modern.Wav, while a full listing of Matte Blvck live dates can be found via the band’s website.









Matte Blvck

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)