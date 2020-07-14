



From San Diego, CA comes dark electronic trio Matte Black as the band releases its debut single today, titled “Pure.” As a taste of the band’s upcoming full-length debut, the trio of Alex Gonzales, Bidi Cobra, and Daniel Corrales blend darkly danceable electronic anthems with a gritty industrial flair, with all three stepping out of their roles as supporting musicians for the likes of The New Division, Julien-K, and Moving Units to forge a path of their own; “We now feel like we have created something closer to home with ourselves in the driver seat,” says Gonzales. “Pure” is now available on all digital media outlets, with the I’m Waving, Not Drowning album due for release later in the Fall. As the record was written during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the band explains the title as referring to the sense of isolation people have felt, while still looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel. To support the album and further interact with fans, Matte Black has launched an IndieGoGo Campaign, with a flexible goal of $5,000 – perks and rewards include such merch as shirts and posters, the I’m Waving, Not Drowning album on vinyl and signed CD, as well as music lessons, a VIP tour and party of San Diego, and the band’s production skills at the higher tiers; further information can be found on the campaign website.









Matte Black

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)