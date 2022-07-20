



From his latest album, Below the Terra Pt. 1, comes the latest single from U.K. electro/industrial artist Matt Hart, a remixed and reworked rendition of the song “Absolute Zero.” The single has its sights set squarely for the icy dance floors of the album’s frigid futuristic setting as Rotersand’s Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg lends his signature touch to the track; drawing upon elements of EBM and classic techno, infused with the abrasive yet melodic aspects of Rotersand’s sound, this reinterpretation of “Absolute Zero” is but the first in a series of remix/reworks to further draw out Hart’s conceptual dystopia. “Absolute Zero” [Rotersand Classic Ride Rework] is due for independent release on July 26, with pre-saves available now. Below the Terra Pt. 1 was released on March 15, with all nine tracks written and produced by Hart, and mastered by Wesenberg; the album is the latest entry in Hart’s TERRA mythos, in which the remnants of humanity struggle to survive in the subterranean depths in search of alternative sources of heat and energy, all the while evading the mechanical masters presiding over the frozen wasteland of Earth’s surface.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)