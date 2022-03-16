



U.K. electro/industrial artist Matt Hart continues to weave his sonic tales of dystopia as today, March 15, marks the release of his latest effort, Below the Terra Pt. 1. As the latest entry in his expanding TERRA mythos, the album’s nine tracks once again transport the listener to the year 3808, with the world now reduced to an frozen wasteland overseen by the machines; the last of humanity struggles in the subterranean mines, digging deeper in an effort to reach a source of heat and energy. Preceded by the “Decimate” and “To the Core” singles, Below the Terra Pt. 1 was mastered by Rotersand’s Krischan Wesenberg with additional mixing and product by Adi Calef, the album taking on a more electronic and beat-heavy sound rather than the guitar-driven TERRA 3808 album released in 2019; the album follows up on 2021’s Tales of Terra & Chaos Retold remix compilation. The cycle began initially with 2020’s Tales of Terra: Triolith EP, followed by the “Isolation” single. Once again featuring the artwork of Vlad McNeally, Below the Terra Pt. 1 is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp in CD and digital formats.









Matt Hart

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)