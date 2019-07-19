



Having completed the Chaos Rising EP trilogy, U.K. DJ/musician Matt Hart has announced the release of a new series of singles leading up to his upcoming album, TERRA 3808. Releasing on August 2, “Superficial” marks the first of three planned singles previewing the new record, one that is stated to hearken “back to the roots of industrial/metal with its pounding and relentless energy, but taking it in a fresh direction with its subtle layers and instrumentation.” Furthermore, Hart explains that TERRA 3808 will be a concept record set in a dystopian future “where man is entrenched so deep into the mainframe of existence that he only exists superficially in reality… it’s time to break that cycle.” Mixed and mastered by Adi Calef at DNA Studios in London, the album is due to be released on November 2.





Matt Hart

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)