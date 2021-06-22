



U.K. industrial and dark electronic artist Matt Hart has announced the release of a new collection, a remix companion to his recent Chaos Rising EP trilogy and Tales of Terra series, as well as the 2019 TERRA 3808 album, and the 2017 Judge & Punish EP. Tales of Terra & Chaos Retold features 12 tracks compiling several remixes from his past releases, many of which already released digitally and spun by DJs around the world, alongside several never previously released. With Hart referring to the collection as “Part sci-fi/post-apocalyptic, part commentary on the current state of the world during a pandemic,” the album showcases the remixing talents of ESA, SPANKTHENUN, 3TEETH’s Xavier Swafford, Monomorte, Nitro/Noise, Simon Carter, and more. With cover artwork by Vlad McNeally, Tales of Terra & Chaos Retold is due for release on July 19 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. Additionally, Hart states that a full-length album release is expected by the end of 2021.





Matt Hart

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)