



Ohm Resistance has announced the release of Yassssin, the latest album from Belgian artist Mathlovsky. Drawing inspiration from more than a decade’s worth of friendships and relationships and touching on “how we interact at raves and shows, all being each other’s family at that right musical moment,” the album is an experimental exploration of varying moods of dub, noise, industrial, and drum & bass textures, given extra weight by the incorporation of live guitars and drums; commecnting that “The best way to collaborate is to give an artist full artistic freedom to write and record what they want,” Mathlovsky employs the vocal talents of Thibaud Meiresone, Amazumi, Jason & Rhonda, Mixmeister Michelle, Mathieu Joyeux, and more; the artist shared guitar duties with Cis Deman, with acoustic drums provided by Gregory Simons, along with an appearance by bassist Owen Perry-Weston. Written, produced, and mixed by Mathlovksy, with mastering by Daniele Antezza, Yassssin is due for release on June 11 in digital and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.









Mathlovsky

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Ohm Resistance

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)