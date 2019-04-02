Masters of Machines Festival announced, showcasing the best of the Virginia underground music scene

The Taphouse Grill, one of the main hubs of local underground music in the Norfolk, VA area since 1995, has announced that the venue will be hosting the Masters of Machines Festival, taking place on July 6, 2019. Running from 6:00pm to 2:00am, the festival will feature performances from seven of the local scene’s most engaging acts, including Hindu Pez, This Hollow Machine, The Purge, Severed Skies, Angel Metro, Gothic Lizard, and Oahu – with this diverse lineup, the sounds of the Masters of Machines Festival covers the gamut from chilled out ambient to deathly goth/rock to the noisiest industrial the state of Virginia has to offer. Tickets are on sale now via Brown Paper Tickets, with vendors and sponsors to be announced in the months leading up to the festival; additional information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.
Taphouse Grill
Facebook, Twitter
Oahu
Facebook, Bandcamp
Gothic Lizard
Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, Bandcamp, YouTube
Severed Skies
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Hindu Pez
Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Angel Metro
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
This Hollow Machine
Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp
The Purge
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)