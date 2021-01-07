



Area 51 Recording has announced the release of Goodbye She Said… I’m Off to Join the Circus, the first full-length record of new material from Chicago post-punk and coldwave/rock act Mary’s Window in 20 years. Produced by lead vocalist and guitarist Matthew Lee Clark, the album showcases six new tracks, along with a cover of “Kill” from Discord Records band Soul Side; the cover features a guest performance by Desiree Starr joining the band lineup of Clark, drummer Dan Milligan, guitarist Jeff “JH” Harris, and bass players Matt Noveskey and James Scott. All of Mary’s Window current lineup are also involved in the industrial/rock collective The Joy Thieves.







Goodbye She Said… I’m Off to Join the Circus also marks the return of original Mary’s Window member Amy Abramite, appearing in the video for the album track “Never Sing the Blues.” Additional guests on the record include fellow Joy Thieves Mimi Wallman and I Ya Toyah’s Ania Tarnowska, Razorhouse’s Mark Panick, Katzen Hobbs of Human Marvels, Betty X of Black Needle Noise and Pigface, and Squirrel Nut Zippers’ Dr. Sick. The album also includes as a bonus feature the Like a Dirty French Novel collection; originally slated to be recorded with Steve Albini, Mary’s Window ultimately recorded the material independently, its inclusion on Goodbye She Said… I’m Off to Join the Circus marking its official release.







Accompanying the album release is the publication of jUNK pOET , a book by founder Matthew Lee Clark chronicling his poetic dictations of “stories, regrets, and a lot of drugs!” The first volume of 88 pages, titled Journals From Jail , features a foreword by fellow Chicago son and author Steve Silver, with plans for a second volume to appear soon, with rumors abounding for the next entry’s foreword to be written by Dead Kennedys’ D.H. Peligro.







Both Goodbye She Said… I’m Off to Join the Circus and jUNK pOET are available via Area 51 Recordings, with plans for a wider album release to follow on a later date. In addition, Matthew Lee Clark has announced a new acoustic project, The Human Element, which will feature Stella Katsoudas – a.k.a. Stella Soleil of Sister Soleil and Dub Witch – and other high profile guests. The project originally began with Howie Beno before his untimely passing in August 2020; referred to by Clark as his “friend, producer, and mentor,” Beno is best known for his work in MINISTRY, 13 Mg, Prude, and most recently with The Joy Thieves, along with remixes for the likes of Chemlab, Hypefactor, Xzibit, Collide, and Grace Jones.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)