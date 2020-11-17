



One of the most celebrated songwriters and musicians in modern music, Mrtin Fore has released the first single from his upcoming instrumental EP, The Third Chimpanzee. Produced and written by Gore in 2020, “Mandrill” is a pulsating electro track whose accompany music video serves as a visual complement to both the song and the EP, described as a cosmic journey through the jungle; although not the first track recorded for the EP, which Gore explains was a song called “Howler” and didn’t sound “human” and more “primate-like,” “Mandrill” is as much indicative of the EP’s primal atmosphere. “When it came time to name the EP,” he states, “I remembered reading the book The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee . It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees. “Mandrill” is the first new material to be released by Gore since his 2015 MG solo album, and the 2017 Depeche Mode album Spirit, with The Third Chimpanzee due for release on January 29, 2021; pre-orders for the album in CD and digital formats, as well as a limited edition 12-inch azure blue vinyl, are available via the Mute webstore and Bandcamp.









