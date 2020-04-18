



Attrition has released a new music video for the B-side track off the band’s latest EP, The Great Derailer. Utilizing footage of vocalist Elisa Day shot by H.F. Mino in Mexico, and violinist Vancorvid by Kolicko Strychnine at the band’s show at Rivoli in Toronto, the video for “The Pillar I” marks the first occasion in which Attrition founder Martin Bowes has created a music video; “I’ve never had time,” Bowes states, commenting that he has wanted to make videos for his music for a long time, “now, I have a little.” Additional footage for “The Pillar I” was shot by Emke, with the track recorded, mixed, and mastered by Bowes at The Cage Studios in Coventry. The track incorporates field recordings from Ossington Station in Toronto, and while Bowes stated in a recent InterView with ReGen that the track isn’t specifically about Ossington, the sounds of machines and subway trains in the station helped to inspire the song’s darker ambience, along with the brutalist architecture of Coventry.







Released on January 31, The Great Derailer is available to purchase on Bandcamp in CD and digital formats; it marks the first single from Attrition’s upcoming album The Black Maria, due to be released later in 2020. In addition, as the original spring dates in support of The Great Derailer have been postponed due to the pandemic, Attrition has announced an updated itinerary of live dates; among them will be appearances at the Feketa Zaj Festival in Hungary on August 20, InFest in the U.K. on August 30, and several U.K. dates in September, November, and December. A full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website, with more to be announced soon.

Attrition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Two Gods

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

The Cage Studios

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)