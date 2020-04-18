Drummer, producer, businessman, educator, entrepreneur – Martin Atkins has worn many hats in his long and storied career. With the COVID-19 quarantines now in effect, people have been turning to online avenues to communicate and pursue creative endeavors; as such, Atkins has announced that he will be conducting a pair of webinars in celebration of the 40th anniversary Public Image Ltd’s first performances in the U.S., taking place on Saturday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 22 via Zoom. In these webinars, Atkins will recount his time with the band, touching on memories of the band’s first major U.S. tour in 1980 and reflecting on his experiences with the group that brought him his first major exposure as a musical force. The April 22 event will also include an informal session at 6:00pm in the U.S. / 12:00am in the U.K. “to reflect on the New York Palladium show, and one of my all-time favorite PiL shows, Great Guildersleeves.” Registration for the April 18 and April 22 webinars is now available.
