



Midwest Music Expo (MmX) will be conducting a webinar hosted by Martin Atkins focusing on “Art and Entrepreneurship in a Time of Crisis” on Saturday, May 9, at 10:30am CST; originally begun a year ago as a student-run music industry conference at Millikin University, it has since been reimagined as a weekly series to encourage creativity and cooperation in the arts. “I’m proud of the job the students are doing not just for the community but for the artists, themselves, and the program itself,” Atkins comments with registration for the event available here. Joining Atkins for the webinar will be four prominent guests to speak on their own individual experiences and touch on different topics of the industry – Wendy Day of Rap Coalition will be touching on her successes and experiences in the music business; Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe, with whom Atkins toured on the November 2019 Pigface tour, will be speaking on sobriety during the pandemic; best known as the former drummer and keyboardist for The Cure, Lol Tolhurst will discuss his time as a member of the band, perhaps reading segments from his book Cured ; and finally violinist, activist, and fellow Pigface alumni Gaelynn Lea will talk about being an independent artist and surviving on the road. As part of the webinar, there will be a demo listening panel, with submissions available here; attendance at the Midwest Music Expo event is mandatory to qualify for the competition, with the deadline for submission being May 6 at 11:59pm CST. Further information can be found on the demo submission page, with prizes from CDBaby, Disc Makers, Maor Appelbaum, and more amounting to $4,000 worth.

Midwest Music Expo

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Martin Atkins

Website, Facebook , Twitter, YouTube

Millikin University

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Wendy Day/Rap Coalition

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Lol Tolhurst

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Gaelynn Lea

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Randy Blythe

Website



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)