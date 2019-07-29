



With the industrial supergroup’s first tour in 14 years around the corner, Pigface founder Martin Atkins has partnered with Millikin University to create a new edition of his acclaimed Tour:Smart series. For this new “Bus Edition,” students are offered the opportunity to join the band on the tour for five days in order to learn about live performance and tour management, with Atkins describing it as “a study abroad, but instead of living in another country, you’re on a tour, working and learning as part of the craziest live show ever produced – a Pigface concert.” He goes on to say, “16 years ago during my first touring class at Columbia College Chicago, I had them come to a show and smell the Pigface road crew. Now I’m putting the class on a bus and taking them on tour!” He concludes by saying, “Education is the next punk rock!” With applications opening on August 5, 30 spots are available on the early bird waitlist.

Atkins is currently on his “Pre-Pigface Party Tour,” in which audiences have the opportunity to win V.I.P. passes; the tour also includes DJ sets, spoken word segments, vinyl giveaways, and more, with a full listing of dates available via the Pigface Facebook page and Martin Atkins’ website. The Pigface Fall 2019 Tour begins on November 15 in Cleveland, OH, spanning 13 dates throughout the East Coast and Midwestern U.S.; a full listing of dates, along with ticket packages – including V.I.P., Ultra V.I.P, and pASSport – can be found on he Pigface Facebook page and Martin Atkins’ website.

Pigface

Facebook

Martin Atkins

Website, Facebook , Twitter, YouTube

Tour:Smart

Website, YouTube

Tour:Smart: Bus Edition

Website

Millikin University

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)