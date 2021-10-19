



Following the unveiling of the Museum of Post Punk and Industrial Music, musician and entrepreneur Martin Atkins has announced a special event focusing on the 1982 performance by Public Image Ltd. at the now defunct Granada Theatre in Chicago. “Pete Jones and I had really started to cook as a rhythm section,” Atkins comments, reflecting on his tenure in the prominent post-punk and proto-new wave company, “but at the same time, dependencies within the band meant that touring was more infrequent than it could have been.” The show at the Granada was particularly memorable to Atkins due to the “glorious rainbow tickets” at which he expressed admiration, only to have the promoter throw several at him, “screaming that there were still plenty left.” PiL Memories will be taking place on Saturday, October 23 at 12:00pm CDT at the Museum, with a very limited number of in-person seats; the event will also be streamed via Zoom (pay what you want). In-person attendance is first-come-first-served, with proof of vaccination required; attendees will receive one of those original tickets from the 1982 show in mint condition. Registration and additional information can be found via EventBrite.

