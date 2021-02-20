



Still widely regarded as one of the most influential live recordings ever created, In Case You Didn’t Feel Like Showing Up has remained a benchmark for both MINISTRY and the industrial music scene as a whole. Recorded at the Holiday Star Theatre in Merrillville, IN on February 22, 1990, the album and home video companion showcased the power of MINISTRY as a live band, from their innovative musicianship to their raucous and unhinged performance style. Now, drummer extraordinaire and MINISTRY alumni Martin Atkins celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of this momentous performance with a special MINISTRY Memories Chat event taking place today, February 20, 2021 at 3:00pm CST/4:00pm EST. Joining Atkins will be legendary stage manager Jolly Roger, along with an appearance from bandmate Chris Connelly, all sharing numerous stories, photos, memories, “and a few beers,” with links and details for a special benefit auction running through February 28 – with new items every 15 minutes, the auction will feature art, memorabilia items, and more from the Invisible Records and Roger’s personal archives. Registration for the MINISTRY Memories Chat is available for free or “pay what you can” via EventBrite, while further information on the auction is available on eBay.com.

The original pressings of In Case You Didn’t Feel Like Showing Up were released on September 4, 1990, with the set list focusing on tracks from 1988’s The Land of Rape and Honey and 1989’s The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste; the video blended footage from the Merrillville show with a New Year’s Eve concert in Chicago from December 1989, while later releases would expand the track list to include tracks from side projects like Lard and Pailhead, along with covers of Public Image Ltd. and Skinny Puppy. The band lineup was comprised of Al Jourgensen, Paul Barker, Chris Connelly, Mike Scaccia, William Tucker, Martin Atkins, Bill Rieflin, Terry Roberts, Joe Kelly, and Skinny Puppy’s Nivek Ogre, with Jello Biafra appearing only on the video.

