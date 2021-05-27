



As two prominent figures in the American rock & roll underground, Mark Lanegan and Joe Cardamone have joined forces for a new experimental electronic project, titled Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe. Named for alter-egos the pair have adopted over the years, DMvsSJ was born from the mutual respect the two musicians have for each other, with Cardamone explaining, “I just wanted to make some instrumentals that I thought Mark’s voice would shine on, something hard with space for Mark to let go.” Lanegan echoes the sentiment, calling the project “not like anything either one of us have done before” and that “when you have done as much stuff as Joe and I, you have to constantly search for the different and challenging to keep yourself engaged.” Citing the influence of IAMX and Tones on Tail, the duo’s first single is titled “Dark Mark Theme,” a track that Lanegan describes as “bizarro gospel music with Joe as Christ” to explore themes of “twisted perversity.” Due for release on June 11 via Rare Bird and Kitten Robot Records, the 12-inch vinyl single will also feature as the B-side the more upbeat dance track “Skeleton Joe Manifesto,” which Cardamone calls “a four-in-the-morning-in-the-Paris-underground type of track.” Pre-orders for the single can be found on the Rare Bird website.







Best known as the lead singer for grunge and alt. rock act Screaming Trees, as well as a onetime member of Queens of the Stone age, Lanegan has garnered much acclaim over the course of his career; he has collaborated with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Melissa Auf der Maur, Moby, Bomb the Bass, UNKLE, and more. Joe Cardamone was one of the founding members for post-hardcore outfit The Icarus Line, having served as the band’s vocalist throughout its existence from 1998 until the band’s dissolution in 2015.

Along with the single’s releaseDark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe is currently planning to release a full-length album in the Fall of 2021, with Cardamone confirming that it is near completion and in need of “some little touches here and there still.” Lanegan comments that the original intent to release the album earlier was stymied by the pandemic and other factors, and that “we both feel more comfortable creeping some of this material into the open.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)