



Electro and trip-hop artist Mari Kattman has unveiled the music video for “Objectified,” the second track off her Eat. single. Produced by 401 FIlms, the video was directed by Mark Allison, the colorful visuals serving as a psychedelic accompaniment to the song’s somber tone; with lyrics like “What am I? A product to be sold? A commodity to behold?” and “That’s how it is,” the song directly and succinctly addresses reductive and sexist attitudes prevalent in modern society. Written and composed by Kattman, “Objectified” is the second song on the Eat. single, released in August of 2020, following the Drink. single released in May of that year. Kattman is also a member of Helix with Assemblage 23’s Tom Shear, as well as fronting Mari and the Ghost.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)