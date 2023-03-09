



Following up the late 2022 release of the Kiss of the Witch EP, Metamorph has revealed a new helping of witchy gothic pop with the March 7 release of “Witchlit.” Addressing issues of the desire for love amid the abuse of power, Metamorph’s Margot Day wrote the song as a means to “illuminate the darkest corners of the planet” and search in the darkness when the light ceases to make sense. Released as a celebration of the full moon, the single also sees Day once again collaborating with Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed), who along with his production duties performed guitar, bass, and programming, allowing Day’s vocals to shimmer and “shine through our sorrows, through our shadows, through this dystopian chaos we live in.” In addition to the single, now available on Bandcamp, a video for “Witchlit” was created by Psyklon Productions.









Margot Day/Metamorph

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Adoration Destroyed

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)