



With a new EP on the way, darkwave act Mareux premiered its first single, “Spectral Tease,” on Post-Punk.com on February 14. This marks the inaugural release on the new I Heard It In Paris imprint based in Los Angeles, with label founder Miguel Jimenez describing the song as “a brooding number, fit for peak hour dance clubs or driving around at midnight alone.” Furthermore, Mareux explains that the song deviates from his usual output, replacing the “typically hopeless” vibe with something more fun; “I really felt the music this time around, and it made me want to write about seduction, drinking wine, and chasing a love affair with a ghost.” “Spectral Tease” is now available on SoundCloud and Bandcamp, with the Predestiny EP due for release on April 10; the new release follows Mareux’s 2013 debut, the Decade EP.









