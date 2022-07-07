



One can hardly think of political satire and commentary in modern music without thinking of Dead Kennedys as the American punk rock band had in its initial run from 1978-1986 revolutionized the concept to something of an art form. The band’s unapologetically provocative 1980 debut album, Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables remains one of the definitive works of politically charged punk, as irreverantly relevant now as it was in the Reagan era. With Jello Biafra’s lyrics challenging the conventions of capitalism and even those of punk rock itself, the album has been rereleased and reissued numerous times over the years; now, Manifesto Records has announced that Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables will be receiving a “fresher” 40th anniversary treatment by celebrated engineer Chris Lord-Alge, remixing the record from the original multitrack tapes. “The big challenge for me was keeping it honest to its original sound and not letting it become modern but improving the separation and clarity,” Lord-Alge explains, stating that the experience provided him a greater insight into Dead Kennedys’ inherent musicianship and the “drive and spirit” infused into the album.

Guitarist East Bar Ray and bassist Klaus Flouride had initially expressed skepticism at the label’s suggestion to remix the album, and that it was Lord-Alge’s participation that changed their minds; “We tried one song, ‘Chemical Warfare,’ and what Chris came back with was amazing.” Due for release on September 30 via Manifeso Records, the 2022 Mix of Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables is available to pre-order now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; also included on the new edition will be previously unseen photos and imagery, along with essays contributed by artists for whom Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables and Dead Kennedys were highly influential – among them, David Ellefson (The Lucid, ex-Megadeth), Fletcher Dragge (Pennywise), Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters, Nirvana). Furthermore, the original 1980 mix will remain commercially available.





Dead Kennedys

Chris Lord-Alge

Manifesto Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)