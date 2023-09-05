



Having released the single on September 1, Magnetic Skies has unveiled the corresponding music video for “Fading Lights,” offering the latest taste of the London synthpop act’s forthcoming album. With its steady pace and waves of guitar and synth, the lyrics center on themes of addiction, the refrain of “Hold me tonight” conveying a tone of cold desperation supplemented by the black-and-white video. “Fading Lights” marks the band’s fourth single release of 2023, following “Suffocate,” “You Shine On,” and the Magnetic mix of the latter track; this past August, Magnetic Skies also released a limited edition CD-only singles collection, titled Where the Stars Align. Originally intended for an August release, the upcoming Empire Falling album will arrive on November 3, with frontman Simon Kent calling it “reflective, poetic, and it takes you on a journey lyrically, and in mood from sad nostalgia through to happiness and euphoria.” The album was primarily produced and mixed by Kent, with Rob Aubrey (Tony Levin, ASIA) providing additional mixing. Empire Falling marks the full-length debut from Magnetic Skies. The band will be performing a series of live dates this fall, with a full listing and ticket links available via the Magnetic Skies website.





Magnetic Skies

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)