



With the London synthpop band’s debut album currently in the works, Magnetic Skies has revealed its latest single, “Suffocate.” Amplifying the tension and energy exhibited by the preceding “You Shine On,” the new song “is about a relationship that breaks down,” the lyrics addressing the shift from an ideal dream to the grim reality of “everything around that falls apart to devastating effect.” Accompanied by a starkly minimalist and claustrophobic video, “Suffocate” was released today, June 2, via Bandcamp; the song follows the aforementioned “You Shine On” and its Magnetic mix, both released this past February. Empire Falling, the full-length debut from Magnetic Skies, will be released this autumn via ReprinT Records. The band is currently scheduled to perform on September 30 at The Railway Inn in Winchester as the support act for Just Radiohead, with tickets and additional information available via the venue’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)