



Since the formation of Magnetic Skies in 2019, the London synthpop band has been putting its own indelible stamp on the genre with a steady stream of singles and EPs, with today’s release of “You Shine On” being the latest. Drawing heavily on the dreamy balladry of ’80s pop and new wave, the song and its colorful video present “a story about two people finding each other despite divisions from outside, and about being true to yourself even when that doesn’t fit with expectations from society or other people.” After making its premiere on BackSeatMafia.com , “You Shine On” was released today, February 17, via ReprinT Records, and will be featured on Magnetic Skies’ Empire Falling album, due for release later this year.







The band is comprised of vocalist/keyboaridst Simon Kent, keyboardist Jo Womar, guitarist Carlos Aguilar, and drummer Lenin Alegria, the latter two having joined Magnetic Skies in 2021. Besides their recorded output, the group has performed onstage with the likes of Heaven 17, ACTORS, Altered Images, and collaborated with The KVB; most recently, the band was the support act for Empathy Test in London on February 4. Magnetic Skies will be performing at Concorde 2 in Brighton as support for Heaven 17 on May 21, with tickets and additional info available via the venue website. Naturally, more shows and singles are expected to be announced as the year progresses.

Magnetic Skies

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)