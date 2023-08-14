



Following up on the band’s Switch album released in spring, Magic Wands has revealed the Switched remix companion this past Friday, August 11. The album features 14 remixes of tracks from Switch created by Lars Deutsch, Stargods, and Shadow Mirrors; 10 of these tracks had originally been included with deluxe and digital editions of the parent album, which was released via Metropolis Records on May 12 and is available through Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The Switched remix album can also be purchased digitally on Bandcamp, serving as a prelude to Magic Wands’ tour of the West Coast; beginning August 17 at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles and concluding in Denver, CO on August 27, the tour includes stops at Sacramento, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Oakland, and Bellingham, with support from Lorelei K and Treasvre on select dates. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Magic Wands website.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)