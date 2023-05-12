



Formed in Nashville and now based in Los Angeles, Magic Wands has been steadily entrancing audiences with a blend of dreamy electronics and ethereal guitars, drifting somewhere between pop, post-punk, shoegaze, and gothic rock. After revealing the “Joy” and “Time” singles this past April, the trio has at last released the highly anticipated Switch album, presenting 12 original tracks supplemented by 10 additional remixes created by Shadow Mirrors and Stargods. Released today, May 12, via Metropolis Records, the album is now available through Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. Switch marks Magic Wands’ debut with Metropolis, following up on 2020’s Illuminate. The standalone singles “Wash the Tears Away” and “Fortune” were released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.





