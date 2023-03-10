



Continuing to blend dark synth-laden and EBM textures with post-punk sensibilities, Maduro has revealed the “Die As One” single via Re:Mission Entertainment. Serving as the first taste of the band’s upcoming album, the track deals with themes of an individual’s belief that the finality of death unites everyone, counteracting the emptiness and loneliness one can experience in life. Mastered by Adam Stilson (Pixel Grip, HIDE, Patriarchy), the single marks Maduro’s debut with the imprint, the album titled Pretty Cages and due for release this Spring; Pretty Cages marks the band’s debut with Re:Mission Entertainment and follows up on the Night Parade album, which dropped on July 15, 2022.





Maduro

Re:Mission Entertainment

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)