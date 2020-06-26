



Released on June 23 via Crunch Pod, Hexagrams is the latest album from prolific Washington, DC dark electronic artist Dave Buracker under his Maduro moniker. Having created music under the names of Teleoptyk and Darkened, Maduro presents Buracker exploring a more energetic style that through the course of over 20 albums has blended elegantly arranged passages of ambience with an eclectic blend of breakcore and IDM rhythms. Hexagrams follows this trend with 11 new tracks, written and produced by Buracker and mastered by Auricle Media, along with a music video for the album track “Gun Snare Girl.” The album is now available to purchase via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)