



Today, July 6 marks the release of “Feels Like Sin,” the latest single from Washington, DC dark electronic act Maduro. As its title suggests, the song’s themes deal with the dynamics of power and surrender, with its accompanying video adding to the inherent eroticism of the track, perfect for any fetish night. Written and produced by Maduro founder Dave Buracker and mastered by Adam Stilson (Pixel Grip, Panic Priest, HIDE), “Feels Like Sin” is available via Bandcamp; the track is the first single from Maduro’s forthcoming Night Parade album; like the artist’s Crushed album, released in November of 2021, the new album will be released independently. Night Parade is due for release on July 15, with plans for another video to accompany the album.









Maduro

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)