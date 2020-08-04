



Presenting a glitched and neurotic blend of EBM and industrial is Retaliate of Anger with the release of the band’s new album on Machine Man Records, Relic. Referred to by founder Josh Lamison as “two projects in one package,” with a focus on themese of vengeance, growth, and magick, the new album was created by the Schwenksville, PA based artist as a means to cope with intimate struggles, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like his 2018 Final Echo debut, the lyrical themes draw inspiration from horror literature and gaming, specifically citing the works of Stephen King and H.P. Lovecraft, while also addressing personal and professional difficulties; Relic follows in this vein, released on July 31 as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. Lamison also states that all his musical output performance is dedicated in spirit (though not in content) to his parents, stating also that “I sincerely hope that you find something you enjoy about this record.” Both Final Echo and Relic have received accolades from Ghost Wave Radio, Unsigned Not Unheard, Scott Durand’s Dark Indulgence mix show, and the Cyberland radio show.





Retaliate of Anger

Facebook, Bandcamp

Machine Man Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)