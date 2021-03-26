



Electro/rock artist GoMa continues to create his own brand of “vampire club music” with the release of his sophomore album, The Dark Monarc. Following the 2018 release of his self-titled debut under the GoMa moniker, Juan Madrigal pays tribute to his Michoacán Mexican heritage as the album depicts an occult love story based on an imaginary Mexican horror movie; with the main character of GoMa having been shamed and disgraced by his family, the story unfolds over the course of a couple’s relationship with each track as an episode of the differences they experiences leading to breakup, reconciliation, and the storyteller’s eventual spiritual awakening. Released today, March 26, via Machine Man Records, The Dark Monarc is now available on all digital platforms.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)