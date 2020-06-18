



Machine Man Records has released the latest EP from Philadelphia industrial/metal act Varicella, titled New Born Slave. Available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, the EP marks the first new material from the band since the 2018 Dead Is Better debut; the Even Deader remix companion was released in September 2019, featuring the likes of Skin Contact, Diverje, Nerve War, Otto Kinzel, and Krebs, while Varicella then followed up with a cover of the MINISTRY classic “The Land of Rape and Honey” in April 2020. Scaling back from the myriad of guests that appeared on Dead Is Better, Varicella and Machine Man Records founder Chris Bollinger performed, produced, mixed, and mastered New Born Slave almost entirely on his own, with guitars provided on two tracks by regular collaborator Michael Haggerty.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)