



When not working within the collaborative parameters of Zwaremachine or Fox Nova Project, Mach FoX has been taking to the virtual airwaves with a series of audiovisual livestream events, dubbed VideoLogico. However, at The Red Sea n Minneapolis, MN this past April, he had the opportunity to present this merger of musical performance and visual projections at a full venue gig, which now constitutes the bulk of his latest album under his solo moniker, titled VideoLogico. Taking influence from ’80s electronic music and citing the likes of Clock DVA and Cabaret Voltaire, the album presents FoX’s more cybernetically-charged electro predilections away from the harder-edged industrial of his other projects. Six of the seven tracks on VideoLogico were recorded from this April live performance, with “LowTech” acting as the first single, due to be released in August ahead of the album; with guest vocals by Maybeeh (Maybeeh & Punsch) and J-C (Vudovox), the single will also feature remixes and alternate versions created by Henrik Punsch Johansson (Planktoon). VideoLogico follows up on Mach FoX’s Hollow Moons EP released in December of 2021, with plans for the album to be released this Fall via Phage Tapes in digital and CD formats.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)