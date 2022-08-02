



Nearly three years after his debut album as M73, John R. Mirland has announced a new full-length effort from his electro/EBM outlet, titled Motor Romantik. This sophomore outing is as its title suggests – a thematic exploration of love and passion in the midst of an isolated virtual world – undoubtedly inspired by the events of the last two years, with Mirland crafting Motor Romantik, writing, producing, and mastering it entirely himself. As evidenced by the introductory singles, “Empty” and “No Light In Sight,” both of which were released in 2021, along with “Wrong” and the title track available to preview stream, the album finds Mirland focusing more on melody and lyrical content while maintaining M73’s signature EBM pulse of pumping beats and searing electronic bass lines. Motor Romantik is due for release on September 1 via LÆBEL in digital format, with a CD edition limited to quantities of 200, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)