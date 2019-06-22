



Dark electronic duo M1NK has released a music video for the track “Psycho Erotic” off the album m1nk = em one en kay. Drawing heavily on the tropes of film noir, the monochromatic video produced by Gash Productions is loosely inspired by such cinematic genre classics as Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom, Hitchcock’s Psycho, and Al Pacino’s final scene in Donnie Brasco, with various references sprinkled throughout; the band encourages viewers to “Spot the references all you culture vultures and film buffs.”







Released on March 14 via Seja Records, m1nk = em one en kay marks the Trans-European duo’s full-length debut after the release of two well received singles in 2018. With a style akin to the likes of 12 Rounds and Barry Adamson, with tinges of David Bowie and Einstürenze Neubauten, the album has garnered a positive critical reception. Instrumentally, m1nk’s Barry Snaith – a.k.a. The Inconsistent Jukebox – has cited the diverse influence of composers like Bernard Herrmann, Robert Fripp, and Captain Beefheart, along with French cabaret, while vocalist Erika Bach – a.k.a. Lola Demo – draws on the inconsistencies of human emotions and “stormy days.”





M1NK

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Seja Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Gash Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)