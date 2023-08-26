



German electro and synthpop duo M/A/T has released its latest single, titled “Noise.” The track was originally written by Matthias Bischoff during his tenure with Hamburg EBM act Cyber, with he and bandmate Myriam Borutta reworking “Noise” to be performed for M/A/T’s first live shows, the vocal chants of “Noise, LFO, Rate, Play!” sure to make an impression; released on August 25 and available via Bandcamp, “Noise” follows up on the band’s Jupiter EP released in September of 2022; the song is accompanied by a monochromatic yet energetic music video shot and produced by Christian Thiel of Blende2 Filmwerk. M/A/T will be making its live debut on October 28 in Nürnberg, Germany as a support act for TRAITRS and Silent Runners.









M/A/T

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)