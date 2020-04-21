



From Auckland, New Zealand comes Lux Graves making its debut with the “Girl with a Gun” single and music video. With the track, the duo of vocalist Missi and producer Courtney – a.k.a. Anti Matter – presents a lo-fi brand of melodic and atmospheric witch-house inspired electro, with plans for a yet-to-be-titled EP to emerge later in the year. Of the single, Missi explains the themes as being inspired by the duo’s own experiences with mental health as both have been diagnosed with the same illness and dealing with the same symptoms of impulsivity; as such, the song is about “The fine line between having fun and ruining your life, taking risks and being reckless without thinking about the consequences, and eventually having your actions catch up with you.” Edited by Courtney, the video mirrors the lo-fi aesthetics of Lux Graves’ music, the band exploring the duality of darkness and light with a “shot in a magic forest vibe” inspired by the likes of fellow underground acts like Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, and Ghostemane. The video made its premiere on Spill Magazine on April 19.











Having released music under her solo moniker of The Anti Matter Plan, Courtney explaines that the new EP represents her efforts over the last year-and-a-half to hone her production skills. Referring to her previous release, Phoenix, she states that EP was “the beginning of my production, but this stuff is next level, the synths are evolving, and every sound has its own space.”

Lux Graves

Facebook

The Anti Matter Plan

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)