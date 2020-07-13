



Combining the devilish fury of black metal wih a singularly bass-driven brand of electro and industrial/rock, LUNA13 – the duo of musician/producer Dr. Luna and vocalist Lilith Bathory – has signed with prominent genre imprint COP International for the release of the upcoming album. Of the signing, Dr. Luna states that the band “is super excited about joining COP International,” calling the label “great visionaries” as well as “amazing people.” Additionally, label founder Christian Petke calls the band “a perfect fit for our vision for the label,” which is also home to the likes of Stabbing Westward, Suicide Queen, and Deathline International. He goes on to compliment the band’s instrumentation, which eschews the requisite guitars many would expect for the genre; “my jaw hit the floor the moment I realized they don’t have string instruments in their setup, yet they are heavy as fuck!” With this signing, LUNA 13 is currently scheduled to release the new LP on November 13, which follows the 2019 release of Wicked Gods on Cleopatra Records and the June 2020 cover of Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse.”







Often heralded as “the bass music scene’s Slayer,” the duo has garnered accolades for their strong occult imagery and sound; a favorite attraction in the band’s home of Los Angeles, LUNA13 has opened for the likes of SKOLD, Mushroomhead, DOYLE, Skin Lab, and more, and has earned awards from such outlets as Metal Devastation Radio and Akademia.

LUNA13

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)