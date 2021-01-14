



Having made its premiere on Decibel Magazine on January 11, LUNA13 has unveiled a music video for the “Sacrificial Lamb” single off the band’s God.Dis album. True to the band’s blend of deep bass electronica and black metal, the publication describes the song as “a soundtrack for their own personal horror film,” with the video’s occultish imagery and artwork created by Grindhaus serving as an effective visual accompaniment; additionally, vocalist Lilith Bathory states the track to be her favorite off God.Dis, while her band mate, musician/producer Dr. Luna explains the video to “represent the horrors of 2020 from a failed response to a pandemic (i.e. the ‘Sacrificial Lambs’) to the crazy conspiracies that ravaged the United States.”







LUNA13’s seventh album, God.Dis was released on Friday, November 13, 2020 via COP International, marking the band’s first full-length album with the prominent industrial imprint. The record was mastered by Stephen Lam – a.k.a. SLam – and is available now in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)