Breaking a silence of four years, dark industrial act Ludovico Technique has returned with a new single titled Absence. This single marks the first release of new material from the band since 2013’s We Came to Wreck Everything, the remix companion to the acclaimed 2012 full-length debut, Some Things Are Beyond Therapy. Absence is available digitally via Amazon, iTunes, and Bandcamp, released on Friday, October 13. The Metropolis Records edition features remixes by The Birthday Massacre, Bestial Mouths, Encephalon, and Ghostfeeder; the Infacted Recordings version features remixes by Leæther Strip, Grendel, Shiv-R, and Massive Ego.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)