



After returning from a long absence with “Live As Myself,” Ludovico Technique has unveiled a new lyric video for the second single from the band’s upcoming Haunted People album, titled “Up to the Flames.” The track further showcases the band’s transition away from the gothic and electro/industrial influences that permeated the 2012 Some Things Are Beyond Therapy debut, with elements of darker metal taking prominence; citing the likes of Type O Negative, Slipknot, and Rob Zombie, the new single presents slow guitar-driven dirges amid searing keyboard phrases underscoring Ben V’s poignantly insidious lyrics, the video’s imagery appropriately minimalist and decidedly gothic. “Up to the Flames” was released on January 15 and is available to purchase on Bandcamp, with Haunted People expected to appear later in 2021.





Ludovico Technique

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)