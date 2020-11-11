



Three years since the release of the appropriately titled “Absence” single, dark electro act Ludovico Technique has returned with a new single. Released on November 6 and mastered by Grammy nominee Stuart Hawkes, the themes of “Live As Myself” are true to its title – the power of personal expression against the most adverse circumstances. Available via all digital and streaming platforms, this marks the first in a planned series of singles leading up to the eventual release of Ludovico Technique’s new full-length album, Haunted People, the follow-up to the acclaimed 2012 Some Things Are Beyond Therapy debut and its 2013 We Came to Wreck Everything remix companion.





