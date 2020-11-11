Nov 2020 11

Ludovico Technique releases first new single since 2017, announces upcoming album0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Three years since the release of the appropriately titled “Absence” single, dark electro act Ludovico Technique has returned with a new single. Released on November 6 and mastered by Grammy nominee Stuart Hawkes, the themes of “Live As Myself” are true to its title – the power of personal expression against the most adverse circumstances. Available via all digital and streaming platforms, this marks the first in a planned series of singles leading up to the eventual release of Ludovico Technique’s new full-length album, Haunted People, the follow-up to the acclaimed 2012 Some Things Are Beyond Therapy debut and its 2013 We Came to Wreck Everything remix companion.
 

 

Ludovico Technique
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!