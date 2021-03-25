



Having had a long association with the label as a member of KMFDM, Lucia Cifarelli has signed with Metropolis Records for the release of her long overdue sophomore solo effort. Writing for the record began in November of 2019, the artist describing the creative experience as divinely inspired by pivotal events throughout her life, “reaching as far back to childhood up until now.” Recorded throughout 2020 with Sascha Konietzko co-producing, Metropolis refers to the album as “a postcard straight from the Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” presenting Cifarelli offering up sounds both melodic and danceable, “covered in black glitter and dark sparkle.”

The record follows 18 years after Cifarelli’s debut From the Land of Volcanos, released in 2003, which saw her working with the likes of songwriter Patrick Leonard, producer David Bascombe, Eric Bazilian of The Hooters, Drill band mate Dan Harnett, and KMFDM band mates Konietzko and the late William Rieflin; in June of 2020, Cifarelli also released “Diamond in the Rough” as a standalone single, unrelated to the forthcoming album, with guitarist Shilo Pace.

Lucia Cifarelli

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)