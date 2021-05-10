



Following the announcement of her signing to the eminent industrial imprint earlier this year, Metropolis Records has announced the release of the new solo album from KMFDM vocalist/songwriter Lucia Cifarelli, titled I Am Eye. Her second solo effort after 2003’s From the Land of Volcanos, the artist calls each of the album’s nine tracks “a tribute to pivotal experiences from my life, reaching as far back to childhood up until now” as well as a “postcard straight from the Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” the imagery and ambience awash in “black glitter and dark sparkle.”

Preceding the album is the opening track and introductory single “Girls Like Me,” an ode to female empowerment and, in her words, “a love letter to my sisters all over the world, dedicated to the unique magic, intrinsically connected to who we are.” Co-written with producer/musician Dan Connor (Rational Front, Prince’s Paisley Park Studios), who also provided additional programming, the song includes all women – not just those who were physically born as female, but for anyone who feels female – with the single featuring “Girls Like Me” in its album form, mixed by internationally acclaimed mix master Veronica Ferraro, and a Special K mix. The single releases digitally on May 21, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp.

Cifarelli began writing the material for the album in November of 2019, with recording, co-writing, and co-production by KMFDM’s Sascha Konietzko. I Am Eye is scheduled for release on July 2 in CD and digital formats, along with a red vinyl edition limited to 600 copies worldwide; the vinyl includes a download card, with the album now available to pre-order on Bandcamp.

Lucia Cifarelli

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)