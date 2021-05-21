May 2021 21

Lucia Cifarelli makes directorial debut with music video for “Girls Like Me,” first single from forthcoming album0

Friday, May 21 marks the release of “Girls Like Me,” the first single and opening track from I Am Eye, the sophomore solo outing from Lucia Cifarelli. Mixed by the acclaimed Veronica Ferraro, the song is in the artist’s words, “a love letter to my sisters all oer the world,” a dance-oriented electro anthem celebrating female empowerment and “the unique magic intrinsically connected to who we are.” Co-written with Lucia’s KMFDM band mate Sascha Konietzko and producer/musician Dan Connor (Rational Front, Prince’s Paisley Park Studios), who also provided additional programming, the song includes all women – not just those who were physically born as female, but for anyone who feels female – with the music video for “Girls Like Me” also marking Cifarelli’s directorial debut, formatted by Chad Peter, as it amasses footage of various friends, family, and fans to present a simple but powerful vision of “girl power.”
 

 

 
The “Girls Like Me” single is available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp, containing the song in its album form and the Special K mix, which emphasizes the song’s danceable and dark techno rhythms. With recording, co-writing, and co-production by Konietzko, I Am Eye marks the artist’s second solo outing after 2003’s From the Land of Volcanos, available to pre-order now in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp with a release date of July 2 on Metropolis Records.

 

