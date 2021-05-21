



Friday, May 21 marks the release of “Girls Like Me,” the first single and opening track from I Am Eye, the sophomore solo outing from Lucia Cifarelli. Mixed by the acclaimed Veronica Ferraro, the song is in the artist’s words, “a love letter to my sisters all oer the world,” a dance-oriented electro anthem celebrating female empowerment and “the unique magic intrinsically connected to who we are.” Co-written with Lucia’s KMFDM band mate Sascha Konietzko and producer/musician Dan Connor (Rational Front, Prince’s Paisley Park Studios), who also provided additional programming, the song includes all women – not just those who were physically born as female, but for anyone who feels female – with the music video for “Girls Like Me” also marking Cifarelli’s directorial debut, formatted by Chad Peter, as it amasses footage of various friends, family, and fans to present a simple but powerful vision of “girl power.”











The “Girls Like Me” single is available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp, containing the song in its album form and the Special K mix, which emphasizes the song’s danceable and dark techno rhythms. With recording, co-writing, and co-production by Konietzko, I Am Eye marks the artist’s second solo outing after 2003’s From the Land of Volcanos, available to pre-order now in CD, digital, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp with a release date of July 2 on Metropolis Records.

Lucia Cifarelli

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)