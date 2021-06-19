



With her new solo album I Am Eye nearing its release, Lucia Cifarelli has released the new single “To Be Alive,” along with a corresponding lyric video. Co-written with her KMFDM band mate Sascha Konietzko and musician/producer Slade Templeton (Crying Vessel, Dead Astronauts), Cifarelli calls the song a “moody, driving soundtrack” that sounds “like something out of a David Lynch film.” The lyric video marks Cifarelli’s second directorial effort after the anthemic “Girls Like Me,” this time utilizing animation by Edward Muzhevskiy to plunge the viewer in a neon-colored synthwave landscape, complete with the sparkling reflections of a Ferrari Testarossa driving toward a giant sunset.











“To Be Alive” is available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp, while I Am Eye is due for release on July 2 in digital, CD, and limited edition red vinyl formats; pre-orders are available on Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore. With recording, co-writing, and co-production by Konietzko, I Am Eye marks the artist’s second solo outing after 2003’s From the Land of Volcanos, with guest credits including the aforementioned Templeton, Dan Connor (Rational Front, Prince’s Paisley Park Studios), Dean Garcia (Curve, SPC ECO, KGC), as well as her former band mate in Drill John DeServio (Black Label Society), while the preceding “Girls Like Me” single was mixed by acclaimed producer Veronica Ferraro.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)