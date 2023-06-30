



Tim Sköld continues to flaunt a prolific pace as today reveals his latest collaboration, the “Payback” single with Los Angeles dark rock group Love Ghost. The song presents themes of revenge and redemption in the wake of a failed relationship, as written by Love Ghost founder Finnegan Bell, who explains that Sköld had offered valuable production and performance advice; “I met Tim at the Viper Room on Halloween night,” Bell states, “after which, everything magically fell into place.” Similarly, Sköld states that he was drawn to the natural flow of Love Ghost’s songwriting and performance, and that “You don’t run into talent like this every day so it was obviously an opportunity I wanted to act on immediately.” The “Payback” single and its accompanying video, directed by King Zabb, was released on June 30, and is available via Bandcamp, serving as the first single from a forthcoming full-length album from Love Ghost and SKOLD on Metropolis Records.











Having been sharing his music online and performing a series of acoustic shows, Bell founded Love Ghost in 2014; out by guitarist Daniel Alcala, keyboardist Cory Batchler, and drummer Daniel Gallardo, the band has toured throughout the U.S., collaborated with several international artists, and earned accolades from such major publications as Rolling Stone and Alternative Press . The band’s music blends a variety of alternative rock styles, including grunge, emo, trap, and hip-hop. “Payback” precedes SKOLD’s summer tour of the U.S., beginning on July 6 and concluding on July 30, with his Seven Heads album due to arrive on July 28 via Cleopatra Records. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on SKOLD’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)