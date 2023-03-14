



Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins have all been busy over the past several years with their respective solo projects, as well as numerous performances with their Bauhaus band mate Peter Murphy. Now, the trio are focusing their collective efforts on the more alt. rock and dark pop leanings of their later band Love and Rockets with the announcement of a brief run of West Coast live dates. This tour follows the announcement of the band’s reunion performance on May 20, taking place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA as part of the Cruel World Festival, marking the trio’s first concert in 15 years; the four subsequent dates will see the band performing in Oakland, Salt Lake City, Portland, and Seattle; tickets for these events can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Etix, while passes for the Cruel World Festival are sold out. Love and Rockets’ last studio release of new material was 1998’s Lift album, with the group disbanding the following year; the trio would once again perform live on various dates in 2007 and 2008 before once again calling it quits.

Peter Murphy will be touring throughout April and the early part of May as part of the Celebrating David Bowie collective paying tribute to the music of the late artist. Running from April 4 to May 8, the tour is spearheaded by Murphy with guitarists Adrian Belew and Angelo “Scrote” Bundini, along with Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Puscifer), Jeff Friedel (A Perfect Circle, Devo), and Ron Dziubla (Joe Banamassa, Jon Batiste); a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Celebrating David Bowie website.





