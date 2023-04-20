



As the trio of Daniel Ash, David J, and Kevin Haskins prepare to embark on their tour of the U.S. West Coast as Love and Rockets, Beggars Arkive continues to pay tribute to the band’s legacy with the announcement of an expanded vinyl edition of Hot Trip to Heaven as part of the label’s reissue series. The band’s fifth album, originally released in 1994, Hot Trip to Heaven marked a shift in the dark alt. rock band’s sound toward a more experimental and esoteric blend that drew from the burgeoning electronica scene of the early ’90s; elements of ambient techno, lounge jazz, and more dance-oriented styles inspired by the likes of The Orb, Leftfield, Primal Scream, Underworld, Aphex Twin, Orbital, and Spiritualized led to a less guitar-centered album, with vocal and percussive contributions from Egyptian/Belgian artist Natacha Atlas. Despite a chilly reception upon its release, Hot Trip to Heaven has since been reappraised as being ahead of its time.

After being out-of-print for more than 25 years, the new double-LP edition features the original 10 tracks supplemented by three bonus tracks – an early version of “This Heaven” titled “Firewater,” the previously unreleased Experience Remix: Flying Vocal Mix of “This Heaven,” and the “Coyote” B-side track from the “Body and Soul” single, originally released in the U.S. on CD and 12-inch vinyl. Pre-orders for the Hot Trip to Heaven reissue are available via Bandcamp and the Beggars Arkive webstore; reissues of Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven, Express, Earth Sun Moon, and the 1989 self-titled record are also available via Beggars Arkive.

Beginning at the Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles on May 20, Love and Rockets will be conducting a tour of the United States; originally planned for five dates focusing on the West Coast, the tour has since been expanded to take the band across the country, with stops including Seattle, Portland, Saint Paul, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Silver Spring, Dallas, Atlanta, and more. The tour concludes on June 17 in San Antonio, with tickets available via Ticketmaster and Etix; passes for the Cruel World Festival, as well as the first of two Portland dates on May 26 are sold out. Supporting the band on the second Portland date of May 27 and in Salt Lake City on May 24 will be Soriah, while all other dates will feature Vinsantos as the support act. This marks the first U.S. tour from Love and Rockets since 2008 when the group had last disbanded.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)